Tamil Nadu Health Minister and officials offer tributes at organ donor’s funeral

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that organ donors would be given funerals with state honours, top officials paid their respects at the funeral of a 43-year-old from Theni whose organs were donated for transplantation. A top district official told TNM that since a Government Order (GO) has not been issued yet regarding the procedures for the state honours, including the traditional gun salute, state minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, the district Superintendent of Police (SP), and the District Revenue Officer (DRO) offered floral tributes.

The deceased, Vadivelu, who was working in the office of the Theni District Collector, met with an accident on September 23 and was under treatment at a private hospital in Madurai until he passed away. His family donated his body for organ transplantation and his funeral was conducted in his hometown of Chinnamanur in Theni district. As the official who spoke to TNM clarified, only floral tributes were paid at Vadivelu’s funeral as the GO is still awaited.

Speaking to the media after the funeral, Ma Subramanian said, “Vadivelu was returning home from work on a two-wheeler on September 23 when he met with an accident. He was declared brain dead on September 24. His wife, mother, and sister decided to donate his organs. It has already benefitted those on the waiting list at the Rajaji Government Hospital and Apollo Hospital in Madurai. Since 2008, under the direction of then chief minister Kalaignar [M Karunanidhi], September 23 has been observed as Organ Donation Day in Tamil Nadu. In keeping with CM Stalin’s announcement, those who have donated organs after September 23 this year will be honoured by the state. Officials in the post of district collector or DRO will offer state tributes at their funeral.”