Tamil Nadu Health Minister and officials offer tributes at organ donor’s funeral

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that organ donors would be given funerals with state honours, top officials paid their respects at the funeral of a 43-year-old from Theni whose organs were donated for transplantation. A top district official told TNM that since a Government Order (GO) has not been issued yet regarding the procedures for the state honours, including the traditional gun salute, state minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, the district Superintendent of Police (SP), and the District Revenue Officer (DRO) offered floral tributes.
The deceased, Vadivelu, who was working in the office of the Theni District Collector, met with an accident on September 23 and was under treatment at a private hospital in Madurai until he passed away. His family donated his body for organ transplantation and his funeral was conducted in his hometown of Chinnamanur in Theni district. As the official who spoke to TNM clarified, only floral tributes were paid at Vadivelu’s funeral as the GO is still awaited.
Speaking to the media after the funeral, Ma Subramanian said, “Vadivelu was returning home from work on a two-wheeler on September 23 when he met with an accident. He was declared brain dead on September 24. His wife, mother, and sister decided to donate his organs. It has already benefitted those on the waiting list at the Rajaji Government Hospital and Apollo Hospital in Madurai. Since 2008, under the direction of then chief minister Kalaignar [M Karunanidhi], September 23 has been observed as Organ Donation Day in Tamil Nadu. In keeping with CM Stalin’s announcement, those who have donated organs after September 23 this year will be honoured by the state. Officials in the post of district collector or DRO will offer state tributes at their funeral.”
The decision to offer state honours for organ donors is an attempt by the Tamil Nadu government to encourage organ donation. “In order to honour the sacrifice of those who donated their organs and saved many lives, the funerals of organ donors will now be conducted with state honours!” Stalin had said at the time.
The Chief Minister had further added that “the leading state in the country in giving life to hundreds of patients through organ donation”. He also said that this has been “made possible by the selfless sacrifices of families who come forward to donate their organs in the tragic situation of brain dead family members.”
It is to be noted that in August this year, Tamil Nadu received the best state award for Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The state has for several years, facilitated by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), been recognised as the leading state in the country for organ transplantation. The TRANSTAN Department also ensures financial assistance of up to Rs 22 lakh for transplant surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Scheme. The establishment of the Tamil Nadu Cadaver Transplant Program in 2008 has also significantly contributed to the state’s record.