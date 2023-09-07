Tamil Nadu has a history of radical politics that questioned Sanatana Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on eradicating Sanatana Dharma have created a nationwide stir. At a September 2 event held in Chennai, Udhayanidhi said that Sanatana Dharma is like a disease that should not merely be opposed, but eradicated. But in Tamil Nadu, the views he expressed are not new. For over a century, Dravidian politics has voiced its opposition to Sanatana Dharma, calling it a Vedic tradition that upholds the Varna system and propagates caste supremacy. In south India, it does not signify Hindu culture as a whole, but is considered synonymous with Brahminism.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) that Udhayanidhi is part of has a history of opposing Brahminical hegemony and Sanatana Dharma. The Justice Party, to which the DMK traces its roots, was formed in 1916 in the Madras Presidency by around 30 non-Brahmin leaders. Periyar, who is considered to be the ideologue of the Dravidian parties, was elected as the head of the Justice Party in 1938. He also founded the Self-Respect movement in 1952 which rejected caste, religion, Hindi imposition, and regressive gender norms. The Justice Party ensured that their anti-caste rhetoric materialised into something tangible by introducing caste-based reservations in 1921 in the Madras Presidency. This was done to reduce the domination of Brahmins in government jobs.

But much before the Justice Party, the tradition of opposing Sanatana Dharma, which is identified with Brahmanism and codifying caste based duties for Hindus, has been mocked. In fact, the opposition to Sanatana Dharma in south India is more than 2000 years old, said writer Jeyamohan. As an example, he pointed to literature from the era, such as the classical Tamil poetic work Purananuru that is as old or older than Jesus Christ. The collection of 400 heroic poems mocks the rigid Sanatana Dharma.

Jeyamohan, in an interview to journalist Ullekh NP, points out that Sanatana Dharma represents the hegemony of Brahminism in the south and so, an attack on Sanatana Dharma is not an attack on the whole of Hinduism. According to him, while Hindu Dharma and Sanatana Dharma are understood as two separate phenomena in south India, the north Indian traditions teach that Sanatana Dharma is Hindu Dharma itself. The Vedic tradition and Brahmanical hegemony that Sanatana Dharma signifies in south India has received opposition not only from the Tamil Shaivites but also from the nastika, Jain, and Buddhist traditions that dominated the south for centuries, as well as the Bhakti movement that later took root.

While people in the Hindi-speaking belt may equate Sanatana Dharma with Hinduism, politicians and anti-caste groups in Tamil Nadu have always opposed the rigidity in Hinduism and been against Sanatana Dharma and Manusmriti. The distinction according to them is clear — being opposed to Vedic traditions is not a rejection of the Vedas. It is an opposition to orthodoxy and discrimination, including the Sanatana Dharma and the Varna system.