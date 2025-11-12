Tamil Nadu govt issues 2026 public holiday list with 24 declared holidays

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, November 11, announced the official list of 24 public holidays for the year 2026. Next year’s calendar includes an extended Pongal weekend, with Pongal (January 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16), and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17) falling consecutively. However, Deepavali (November 8) and Thai Poosam (February 1) coincide with Sundays.
The listed holidays apply to all state government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, and commercial and co-operative banks across Tamil Nadu.
Public Holidays for 2026:
New Year’s Day – January 1
Pongal – January 15
Thiruvalluvar Day – January 16
Uzhavar Thirunal – January 17
Republic Day – January 26
Thai Poosam – February 1
Telugu New Year’s Day – March 19
Ramzan – March 21
Mahaveer Jayanthi – March 31
Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks – April 1*
Good Friday – April 3
Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – April 14
May Day – May 1
Bakrid – May 28
Muharram – June 26
Independence Day – August 15
Milad-un-Nabi – August 26
Krishna Jayanthi – September 4
Vinayagar Chathurthi – September 14
Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2
Ayudha Poojai – October 19
Vijayadasami – October 20
Deepavali – November 8
Christmas – December 25, 2025
Further, April 1 (Annual Closing of Accounts) will be a holiday only for commercial and co-operative banks.
In 2026, Deepavali and Thai Poosam fall on Sundays, while Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, and Independence Day fall on Saturdays.