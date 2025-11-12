Tamil Nadu govt issues 2026 public holiday list with 24 declared holidays

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, November 11, announced the official list of 24 public holidays for the year 2026. Next year’s calendar includes an extended Pongal weekend, with Pongal (January 15), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16), and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17) falling consecutively. However, Deepavali (November 8) and Thai Poosam (February 1) coincide with Sundays.

The listed holidays apply to all state government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, and commercial and co-operative banks across Tamil Nadu.

Public Holidays for 2026:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Pongal – January 15

Thiruvalluvar Day – January 16

Uzhavar Thirunal – January 17

Republic Day – January 26

Thai Poosam – February 1

Telugu New Year’s Day – March 19

Ramzan – March 21

Mahaveer Jayanthi – March 31

Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks – April 1*

Good Friday – April 3

Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s Birthday – April 14

May Day – May 1

Bakrid – May 28

Muharram – June 26

Independence Day – August 15

Milad-un-Nabi – August 26

Krishna Jayanthi – September 4

Vinayagar Chathurthi – September 14

Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2

Ayudha Poojai – October 19

Vijayadasami – October 20

Deepavali – November 8

Christmas – December 25, 2025

Further, April 1 (Annual Closing of Accounts) will be a holiday only for commercial and co-operative banks.

In 2026, Deepavali and Thai Poosam fall on Sundays, while Uzhavar Thirunal, Ramzan, and Independence Day fall on Saturdays.