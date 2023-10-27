Tamil Nadu govt delaying caste census alleges PMK’s Ramadoss

The DMK-led government has delayed a caste survey in Tamil Nadu despite having the resources to conduct it and has instead been urging the Union Government to carry it out, alleged Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Thursday, October 26. He slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for claiming to stand for social justice but avoiding a caste census.

At the conference which took place on Thursday, organised by the PMK to highlight the need for a caste survey, Ramadoss also alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had delayed the survey previously- in 1989, 2010 and in 2021. He argued that the Collection of Statistics Act of 2008 allows the state government to carry out the exercise and that its successful culmination is significant to safeguard the reservation percentage in the state (69%). He added that he would meet the Chief Minister and press for a caste census to be conducted at the earliest.

Ramadoss further noted that the Patna High Court recently upheld the rights of a state to hold census and added that it should only encourage Tamil Nadu’s ruling party to conduct the exercise which he said will also help the government to get a clear understanding of the development of all communities.