Tamil Nadu: Four-time CPI MP M Selvaraj passes away at 67

CPI MP M Selvaraj from Nagapattinam constituency died at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday, May 13, morning where he was undergoing treatment for Kidney-related issues. He was 67.

Selvaraj is survived by his wife Kamalavathanam and two daughters.

CPI announced that the last rites will take place in Sithamalli village in Thiruvarur district.

Selvaraj worked in various student organisations of the Communist Party and started his political career as a local committee member from Needamangalam. He also worked as the national council member of the CPI.

He was elected as the Lok Sabha MP four times – 1989,1996,1998 and 2019. Owing to his health issue, the CPI had replaced him with V Selvaraj from the constituency in the current Lok Sabha election.

Mourning his death, the CPI released a statement saying that Selvaraj was an “exemplary leader” who always spoke about the problems of the people in Nagapattinam constituency.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has sent his condolences to the party and the family members. “He was an imminent factor in bringing agricultural and railway developments in the region”, he said.