Tamil Nadu farmers climb mobile tower amid protest at Jantar Mantar

“Around 50 people have gathered demanding the interlinking of rivers. Two farmers tried to climb but were brought to the ground. Now the protesters are leaving,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) DK Mahla.

A farmer, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, "We demand two-time profitable prices of the crops, pension of Rs 5,000 to farmers, individual insurance, and also interlinking of all rivers in India." As many as 100 farmers are reportedly protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Another farmer said, "If demands are not met we will continue to protest and even contest the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi."

This is not the first time that farmers have protected in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. It may be noted that from 2020, five farmer unions from Punjab protested against the Union government at Jantar Mantar seeking minimum support price for crops. The protests lasted for a year, forcing the Union government to revoke the three farm bills passed in the Parliament.

