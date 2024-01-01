Tamil Nadu family killed in roof collapse incident

Four persons from a family including two children were killed after their house collapsed in the early hours on Monday, January 1, in Keezha Ambikapuram village, Trichy. The deceased were identified as Shanthi (70), her daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi (38), and grandchildren Pradeepa (12) and Harini (10).

The house is suspected to be in a dilapidated condition as it was built around the 1970s.

As per reports, the roof of the building came down crashing killing all the occupants who were sleeping in the hall.