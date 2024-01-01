Tamil Nadu family killed in roof collapse incident

Four persons from a family including two children were killed after their house collapsed in the early hours on Monday, January 1, in Keezha Ambikapuram village, Trichy. The deceased were identified as Shanthi (70), her daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi (38), and grandchildren Pradeepa (12) and Harini (10).
The house is suspected to be in a dilapidated condition as it was built around the 1970s.
As per reports, the roof of the building came down crashing killing all the occupants who were sleeping in the hall.
Unfortunately, nobody could hear the noise of the collapse and immediately rescue the victims. The neighbours learnt about the incident later in the morning at around 7 am when they noticed the condition of the house. Immediately the Ariyamangalam police were alerted. But none could survive the collapse.
The Fire and Rescue Service personnel recovered the bodies from the debris and sent the mortal remains to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem.
Marimuthu, Vijayalakshmi’s husband, survived the accident as he left for Chennai to attend a funeral. The Ariyamangalam police are investigating the matter.