Tamil Nadu: Erode MP Ganeshamurthi passes away

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior leader A Ganeshamurthi (77), passed away on Thursday, March 28. The MP who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest at 5.05 a.m, The Hindu reported. He was a three-time MP.

The MP was rushed to a private hospital in Erode on March 24 after he reportedly consumed insecticide. After providing first-aid he was later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. However, his condition remained critical.

The New Indian Express reported that Ganeshamurthi was allegedly depressed over the party’s refusal to give him a ticket to contest from the Erode seat. The DMK has fielded its candidate KE Prakash in Erode and has instead given the Tiruchy seat to the MDMK. Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, has been named the party’s Tiruchy candidate.

According to reports, the body would be taken to his residence at Periyar Nagar in Erode and would be kept for public homage.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726