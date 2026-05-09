Tamil Nadu: EPS extends wishes to party forming govt, does not take names

Even as all eyes remain on post-poll negotiations in Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami offered his “heartfelt congratulations to the party set to form the government” on May 9.

The short statement from EPS comes at a time when the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is yet to announce its alliance decision. Later, on May 9, party president Thol Thirumavalavan is expected to announce if he intends to stay with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or extend support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

If the VCK does support the TVK, Vijay will have the required 117 seats to stake a claim to form the government. In this case, Vijay will be leading a minority government in alliance with the Congress (5), Left parties (4) and the VCK (2). The TVK won 108 seats on its own.