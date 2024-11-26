Tamil Nadu doctors boycott meetings over ‘derogatory’ remarks by NHM official

Government doctors across Tamil Nadu have initiated a boycott of official meetings in response to alleged derogatory remarks made by Arun Thamburaj, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (MD-NHM), during a meeting on November 21. The doctors, represented by the Service Doctor and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) and the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA), announced that patient care will not be affected by the protests.

The controversy stems from remarks where Thamburaj reportedly held deans and Heads of Departments (HODs) of government medical colleges accountable for any fever-related or maternal deaths. He also allegedly suggested that dissatisfied doctors resign over salary concerns.

Dr. Ramalingam, state secretary of SDPGA, condemned the comments, saying, “For years, we have raised issues of staff shortages and salary problems. Instead of addressing these, the officer demeaned our work and tried to intimidate us. Despite voicing our objections during the meeting, no apology has been issued.”

The protesting doctors have announced boycotting all official engagements, including district-level reviews and performance assessments, until all IAS officers in the health department, excluding the Health Secretary, are removed from their positions. Elective procedures in the Obstetrics and Gynecology departments have also been temporarily suspended as part of the protest.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) expressed concerns over Thamburaj’s directive to admit patients presenting with just a single day of fever, calling it impractical amid a seasonal flu surge. “Admitting so many patients will overwhelm the already understaffed hospitals. While we will encourage admissions as per instructions, no patient will be forced to stay against their will,” a TNGDA representative said.

Security concerns in government hospitals have added to the doctors’ grievances. After an oncologist was attacked at the Guindy Multi-Specialty Hospital in Chennai on November 13, associations demanded stronger security measures by the end of November. However, no action has been taken so far, according to Dr. Ramalingam.

The boycott highlights the longstanding challenges faced by government doctors, including understaffed hospitals, inadequate funding, and workplace safety. The protesting associations have reiterated their demands for immediate action to address these issues and called for an apology from the NHM official.