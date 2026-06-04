Tamil Nadu: DMK to skip INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, cites Congress’ ‘betrayal’

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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday, June 4, announced that it will not attend the Congress-led INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi’s Constitution Club on June 8.

In a statement, the DMK said that it has always been a ‘central force’ of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). “DMK chief MK Stalin has been the main voice on important issues facing the people of the country and this is well known to all parties that are part of the alliance,” the statement read.

However the statement noted that it will not be joining the June 8 meeting ‘out of respect for DMK cadres who are deeply hurt by the Congress’ betrayal after the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.’