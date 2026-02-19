Tamil Nadu defers hike in vehicle fitness certificate fee for three months

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu government has deferred the implementation of the revised fitness certificate fee for motor vehicles for three months, offering temporary relief to transport operators in the state.

In a Government Order (G.O.) issued on February 17, 2026, the state government said that the pre-revision fee structure that was in force prior to November 11, 2025, would continue to apply in Tamil Nadu during the three-month period. Vehicle owners seeking grant or renewal of fitness certificates will therefore continue to pay the existing lower rates instead of the enhanced charges notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Union Ministry, through a notification dated November 11, 2025, had enhanced the fee for conducting tests and issuing or renewing certificates of fitness for transport vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The revised rates were to be implemented across states, leading to concerns among sections of the transport industry in Tamil Nadu.

Transport associations in the state submitted representations to the government, stating that the enhanced fee would adversely affect the livelihood of vehicle owners, particularly lorry operators already facing rising fuel prices, maintenance expenses and loan repayments.

The State Lorry Owners Association urged the government not to implement the revised fee or to consider reducing it, arguing that the hike would increase operational costs and reduce earnings. On February 16, 2026, the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owner Federation and the Chennai Local Lorry Owner Association also approached the state government with similar demands.

These associations contended that the increased fitness certificate fee would have a cascading impact on drivers and load workers dependent on the sector. They also pointed out that some other states, including Kerala, had adopted a more lenient approach regarding the revised fee structure.

Taking note of these representations, the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner invoked powers delegated under the First Proviso to Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. In a communication to the state government, the Commissioner recommended that the implementation of the Union Ministry’s notification be temporarily deferred for up to three months.

Acting on this recommendation, the Tamil Nadu government issued the Government Order deferring the enhanced fee and allowing the existing rates to remain in force during the specified period.

Officials said the decision was intended to provide temporary financial relief to transport operators while the state examines the broader implications of the fee revision.