Tamil Nadu: Cyber Crime Wing arrests prime accused in Jananayagan piracy case

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu State Cyber Crime Wing has finally caught the mastermind behind the illegal leak of the unreleased film Jananayagan. The arrest came on June 10, 2026, months after the case was first registered.

According to the press release, the crime was registered on April 11, 2026, in which the production house filed a complaint stating that the film had been copied, transmitted, and shared without permission. The producers said the leak caused them significant financial loss.

Police carried out technical analysis, digital forensic work, and intelligence-based enquiries. Based on this, 17 people have already been arrested. On June 10, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police M. Meenakshi of the Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters, officers arrested the main accused along with another person linked to the piracy network.

The total arrests in the Jananayagan piracy case now stand at 19.

The key accused had been on the run for a considerable period and was actively avoiding police. Officers used sustained surveillance, intelligence gathering, and coordinated field operations to track and secure him.

In a separate development, police also arrested two persons accused of recruiting Indian nationals and helping them travel to Cambodia, where they were forced to work in cyber scam operations. Investigators found that the accused lured victims with fake promises of high-paying overseas jobs.

Given the serious nature of the offence, preventive detention proceedings under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1982, also known as the Goondas Act, were initiated against one of the accused.

Director General of Police B Bala Naga Devi has advised the public not to download, stream, or share pirated content. She also warned people to verify overseas job offers only through authorised recruitment agencies and to avoid job advertisements shared through WhatsApp, Telegram, or unknown online contacts. Investigation in both cases continues.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.