Tamil Nadu cop shoots farmer in both legs over an argument

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A Tamil Nadu police sub inspector shot a farmer in both legs after a quarrel erupted near Maruthamuthur, Alangulam in Tenkasi district on Tuesday, April 7. The injured farmer, P Manikandan, and SI Esakkiraja, who was also injured, were admitted to the government district headquarters hospital in Tenkasi.

The quarrel erupted after a group of police officials led by Esakkiraja took Manikandan and his father Perumal Sait from their residence to their farmland, suspecting that the farmer was tapping toddy from a palm tree.

The SI reportedly asked Manikandan to climb the tree to check whether the pots contained toddy or ‘pathaneer’. At the same time, one of Manikandan’s relatives who had come to the farm tried to video record the proceedings. Objecting to the recording, the SI allegedly abused the relative, prompting a physical altercation in which both Manikandan and Esakkiraja sustained injuries.