Tamil Nadu: Constantine Ravindran in DMK shortlist for Rajya Sabha

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Constantine Ravindran has emerged as one of the key names under consideration for a Rajya Sabha nomination from Tamil Nadu, sources familiar with the discussions told TNM.

Ravindran, who currently serves as a secretary in the DMK’s spokesperson committee, is understood to be part of an internal shortlist being discussed as the party prepares for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections and parallel alliance-level seat negotiations.

A former close aide of late actor-politician Vijayakant, Ravindran was once a key member of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and part of Vijayakant’s inner circle. He contested the Ambattur Assembly constituency in the 2016 Tamil Nadu elections before severing ties with the DMDK.

Ravindran joined the DMK in July 2016 after meeting MK Stalin, then Leader of the Opposition. Announcing his exit from the DMDK at the time, he had publicly stated that he was dissatisfied with the functioning of the party and felt that its original objective of coming to power had become unattainable. He also said the 2016 Assembly election results reflected a clear erosion of public support for the DMDK.

His possible elevation to the Upper House comes at a politically sensitive moment for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, with allies such as the Congress pressing for Rajya Sabha representation as part of broader seat-sharing talks ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The Election Commission has already announced biennial polls to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, adding urgency to negotiations within the ruling front.