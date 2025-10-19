Tamil Nadu Congress MLA accused of assaulting policeman; probe launched

S Rajkumar, the Congress MLA representing the Mayiladuthurai constituency, allegedly assaulted a traffic policeman who had locked his car’s wheel over a parking violation. While the legislator has denied the allegation, the police have launched a probe and are reviewing CCTV footage to verify the incident.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1.40 pm near Spencers Plaza mall in Chennai's Anna Salai on Saturday, October 18. As the SUV belonging to the Congress MLA was parked in a manner that obstructed traffic, constable Prabhakaran locked its wheels.

Following this, an argument reportedly broke out, during which the MLA and his supporters allegedly assaulted the constable.

According to a report by DT Next, the MLA has denied the allegations. He claimed that Prabhakaran was sitting inside a tow van, and that he had approached him to ask his name after identifying himself. He alleged that the constable refused to identify himself, so he removed the raincoat the officer was wearing to verify the name on his badge.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner visited the spot, reviewed the CCTV footage, and initiated an inquiry.