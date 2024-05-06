Tamil Nadu: Congress leader who claimed threat to life, found dead

Congress president of Tirunelveli district Jayakumar Thanasingh was found dead in his farm in Karaichithupudur village on Saturday, May 4. He went missing on May 2, and was later found dead on May 4. The Tirunelveli police have launched a probe.

The Congress leader had earlier complained to police that he received death threats.

On April 30, Jayakumar, in a letter addressed to Silambarasan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirunelveli district, said that he had been receiving death threats and also named six people as his suspects. He also provided explanations as to why he named the six people as suspects and added that he felt unsafe even while he was at his place of residence. He had requested the police to initiate action.

According to media reports, on May 2, Jayakumar’s son had reported to the Uvari police that his father was missing. Later, on Saturday, May 4, Jayakumar’s mortal remains were discovered at his farmland in Karaichithupudur village.

Police told TNM that they have formed 10 special teams to arrest the accused.