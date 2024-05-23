Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Jayakumar Thanasingh death probe shifted to CB-CID

Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal shifted the death probe of Tirunelveli district’s Congress president Jayakumar Thanasingh to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Thursday, May 23. Jayakumar was found dead in his farm in Karaichithupudur village in the district on May 4, two days after he went missing.

The Tirunelveli police had launched a probe into the Congress leader’s death on May 4 and conducted several inquiries. However, according to media reports, they couldn’t find a lead and the state DGP decided to shift the case to the CB-CID.

Jayakumar had on April 30 complained to the police about receiving death threats. In a letter addressed to Silambarasan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirunelveli district, Jayakumar had also named six people as suspects for the death threats he received. He also provided an explanation about naming the six people and added that he felt unsafe even while he was at his place of residence. He had requested the police to initiate action.

On May 2, Jayakumar’s son had reported to the Uvari police that his father was missing. On May 4, Jayakumar’s body was discovered at his farmland in Karaichithupudur village.