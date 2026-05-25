Tamil Nadu: Cong hits back at critics, recalls DMK’s exit from alliance before 2014 polls

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Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar on Sunday launched a sharp political counterattack against criticism directed at the Congress and its alliance choices, while also recalling what he described as the “major betrayal” by the DMK when it exited the Congress-led alliance ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Chodankar said political parties were free to criticise Congress and its leadership, but cautioned against questioning or insulting the democratic verdict delivered by the people of Tamil Nadu.

“You may attack us if you wish, but do not attack the people of Tamil Nadu who voted for us,” he said, asserting that criticism of political parties was part of democratic politics, but the mandate of the people deserved respect.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu had demonstrated political maturity and exercised their franchise with wisdom and clarity. According to him, political disagreements should not be turned into attempts to undermine the judgment of voters.

Chodankar further stated that Congress had consciously decided not to respond to personal criticism directed at its leaders or the party, choosing instead to maintain restraint in political discourse. However, he said the party could have reminded people about what he termed a “major betrayal” that took place before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the DMK ended its alliance with Congress after being associated with the coalition for nearly a decade.

Without elaborating on the specific circumstances surrounding the alliance split, Chodankar suggested that Congress had avoided revisiting past political grievances despite repeated criticism. He also highlighted what he described as Congress’ political approach of respecting public opinion and electoral outcomes with humility and generosity.

The remarks come amid continuing political exchanges over alliance dynamics and electoral strategies in Tamil Nadu, where shifting political equations have remained a major talking point after recent electoral developments.

Chodankar reiterated that while parties may engage in criticism and ideological battles, the democratic choice made by voters should remain above partisan attacks and political calculations.