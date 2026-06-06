Tamil Nadu CM Vijay congratulates Praggnanandhaa on historic Norway chess triumph

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday congratulated Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa for creating history by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess tournament, describing the achievement as a moment of pride for both Tamil Nadu and the nation.

In a statement, Vijay hailed the 20-year-old chess prodigy for his remarkable performance at the Norway Chess 2026 tournament held in Oslo, Norway, where he secured the championship title with a decisive victory over Germany’s Vincent Keymer in the final round.

The Chief Minister noted that Praggnanandhaa had achieved several milestones during the tournament, including defeating reigning world No.1 Magnus Carlsen twice and registering four consecutive victories in a single Norway Chess campaign. He said the young Grandmaster had set new records while showcasing exceptional skill and determination against some of the strongest players in the world.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa for becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament and for bringing immense pride to Tamil Nadu and India,” Vijay said in his message.

Praggnanandhaa’s victory marks a historic milestone for Indian chess. Widely regarded as one of the brightest talents of his generation, the Chennai-born player has been rewriting records since childhood. He became the world’s youngest International Master at the age of 10 and went on to earn the Grandmaster title at just 12 years, 10 months and 13 days, making him one of the youngest Grandmasters in chess history.

Praggnanandhaa’s rise on the international stage gathered momentum in 2022 when he defeated Magnus Carlsen in an elite online rapid tournament, attracting worldwide attention. The following year, he reached the final of the FIDE World Cup, finishing runner-up and becoming one of the youngest players ever to contest the title match. The performance also earned him a coveted berth in the Candidates Tournament, the pathway to the World Chess Championship.

The Norway Chess title is widely regarded as the biggest achievement of Praggnanandhaa’s career so far. By overcoming a field featuring many of the world’s top-ranked players and becoming the first Indian champion in the tournament’s history, the young Grandmaster has further cemented his place among the elite of world chess while inspiring a new generation of Indian players.