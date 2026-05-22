Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints Vishnu Reddy, John Arokiasamy as advisors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday, May 22, appointed his close aide Vishnu Reddy and political strategist John Arokiasamy as official advisors to the Chief Minister’s office, in a move seen as aimed at strengthening both governance coordination and the government’s political strategy.

According to official orders issued by the government, Vishnu Reddy has been appointed Advisor for Public Events and General Matters, while John Arokiasamy has been appointed Advisor on Political Affairs.

The appointments come days after the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly elections.

Vishnu Reddy has been tasked with coordinating the Chief Minister’s daily public engagements, government functions, and public meetings. The government said he would oversee planning related to Vijay’s official events, grievance redressal interactions with the public, and security arrangements during public appearances.

The order stated that he has been entrusted with ensuring that government programmes and the Chief Minister’s outreach activities reach people directly and are conducted in an organised manner.

Vishnu Reddy is considered one of Vijay’s closest associates and has reportedly known him since their college days. He has long been part of the actor-turned-politician’s inner circle and is said to have played an advisory role in several personal and political decisions even before the launch of TVK.

The appointment of John Arokiasamy has meanwhile drawn significant political attention given his background as an election strategist.

John has previously worked on political campaigns in several Indian states and has been associated with strategy and campaign management for multiple parties, including the PMK in Tamil Nadu. He is also believed to have been among the key strategists advising Vijay from the early stages of TVK’s political entry and election preparations.

As Political Advisor to the Chief Minister, John is expected to play a central role in shaping the government’s direction, coordinating with alliance partners, planning legislative strategies, and handling opposition challenges inside and outside the Assembly.

The appointments also come after controversy surrounding the earlier appointment of astrologer Ricky Ratan Pandit as Officer on Special Duty (Political). The decision had attracted criticism from opposition parties and triggered protests in political circles and the Assembly, following which the government withdrew the order.