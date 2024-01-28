Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to leave for Spain to attract investments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has left for an eight-day trip to Madrid, Spain to woo investments to the state. Stalin is accompanied by his wife Durgavathy Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Raja and a high level delegation.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement, on Saturday, January 27, said that the Tamil Nadu Investor Conclave would be held in Madrid, during which the Chief Minister would promote the state as an investment-friendly destination.