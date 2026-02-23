Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks ‘structural reset’ of federalism, slams BJP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, February 23, reiterated his demand for structural reforms in the country through constitutional amendments to ensure greater autonomy for states.

Speaking at the News18 TownHall, organised by Network 18, Stalin said that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be a contest between “Fascism and Democracy, and between Tamil Nadu and the NDA.”

His remarks come after the release of the first part of the Justice Kurian Joseph committee report on Union-state relations. The report calls for a “structural reset” of Indian federalism through major constitutional amendments and institutional reforms. The report makes 11 arguments – seven in favour of decentralisation and four debunking what it terms “centralisation fallacies”.

Stalin alleged that the Union government targets states ruled by opposition parties. “Everyone knows with what vengeance they approach states ruled by opposition parties. From the non-release of funds to the use of governors to block laws, the union does everything it can to hurt us. This is the only politics they know,” he said. He added that Tamil Nadu had continued to achieve growth despite the constraints imposed by the Union government.

He said that developed countries had progressed by granting autonomy and argued that the Union government should transfer all non-essential powers to the states.

Stalin also accused the Union government of using investigative agencies such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax departments to pressure opposition-ruled states. “Here too they have brought the washing machine to establish their coalition. The NDA coalition is formed entirely by coercing the corrupt politicians,” he said, adding that these agencies were also threatening the DMK.

His remarks come amid recent developments in Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court recently directed the filing of an FIR in connection with allegations of a cash-for-jobs scam in the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, based on a complaint filed by the ED.

Questioning the credibility of the ED, Stalin asked what the conviction rate was in the more than 8,000 cases filed by the agency.