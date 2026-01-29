Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches Rs 5,000 crore project for women safety, empowerment

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, January 27, launched a set of welfare schemes for women under the Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety (TNWESafe) project.

TNWESafe aims to address employment, empowerment, safety, and welfare of women of all age groups. The government has announced a budget of Rs 5,000 crores for the project, of which Rs 1,250 crores will be received as aid from the World Bank.

The different schemes under TNWESafe are Thirancudar (skill development), Kalangarai (career support), Thozhil Vidhai (entrepreneurship), Thozhilanangu (incubation), Anbu Kudil (CareCube), Womenomics, Women Information Bank, and Synergy.

Speaking during the launch held at the Global World Summit, the Chief Minister said, “Under my leadership, I promise that your Dravidian model government will create the necessary infrastructure to ensure all educated women live independently, earn respectable salaries, become entrepreneurs and live without fear.”

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted that Chennai has been identified as the safest city for women under various studies. He claimed that TNWESafe is the first ever scheme in India in which the World Bank is supporting a state with financial assistance of Rs 1,250 crores.

Earlier in the Global World Summit, the Chief Minister had flagged off autorikshaws driven by women for women safety. Additionally, women-only buses have been launched along five routes in Chennai.