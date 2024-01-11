Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches distribution of Pongal gift hampers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, January 10, inaugurated the distribution of Pongal gift hampers and Rs 1,000 cash to rice ration card holders. Stalin also launched the distribution of free dhotis and saris to the rice ration card holders.

Launching the scheme, he said: "Let equality and fraternity fill our hearts and homes."

Apart from the Rs 1,000 cash, the Pongal gift hampers include 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar and 1 full sugar cane other than saris and dhotis.