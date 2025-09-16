Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches ‘Anbu Karangal’ scheme to aid education of orphaned kids

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, September 15, launched the Anbu Karangal (Arms of Love) scheme to support the education of children who have lost their parents. The scheme was inaugurated at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, where the CM handed over scholarships and laptops to beneficiary students.

Under the initiative, children who have lost both parents or those who have lost one parent but do not receive support from the surviving guardian will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 until they complete school. In the first phase, 6,082 children will receive the monthly aid.

This scheme will also extend to children who have lost both parents, or those whose surviving parent is unable to care for them due to abandonment, disability, imprisonment, or illness.

The scheme is part of the state government’s broader Thayumanavar programme, which focuses on identifying families in extreme poverty and extending welfare assistance.

Speaking at the launch, Stalin said that building a “resilient Tamil Nadu” required investing in the education and holistic development of children deprived of parental care. He also announced that those completing Class 12 under this scheme would be supported to pursue higher education and skill development courses.

“Some assume politics is only about gaining power, enjoying its benefits, and introducing a few fancy schemes ahead of elections. But for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), politics is more about responsibility than power,” Stalin said.

The CM also highlighted other welfare measures of his government, including the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, financial assistance for persons with disabilities and trans persons, and relief for children who lost parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Stalin, along with state ministers and MLAs, paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on his birth anniversary.

(With IANS inputs)