Tamil Nadu CM Stalin extends free-meals scheme to all sanitary workers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, February 9, announced the extension of the state’s free-meals scheme to all sanitary workers across Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made at a meeting in Thiruvallur, where the Chief Minister also unveiled a series of welfare measures, including housing support, loans, insurance coverage, and educational assistance for sanitation workers.

In a post on X (Twitter), Stalin said the government had earlier decided in November to provide free meals to 29,455 sanitary workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the scheme has now been expanded to cover 48,768 sanitary workers in 24 corporations, 29,556 sanitary workers in 145 municipalities, and 21,910 sanitary workers in 479 town panchayats.

An annual budget of Rs 213.19 crore has been allocated for the purpose which will benefit over 1.3 lakh sanitary workers, according to the CM.