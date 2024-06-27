Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces international airport at Hosur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on June 27, announced that an international airport would be built in Hosur. He stated that this airport would uplift the socioeconomic status of Hosur, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri.

The airport will span 2,000 acres and handle around three crore passengers annually.

Hosur is close to major business hubs and industrial clusters, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, and Coimbatore. The region has become a center for auto and EV manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, logistics, electronics, and is developing an IT hub with a planned IT park. Prominent companies such as Tata Electronics, TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan, and Rolls-Royce (IAMPL) have significant operations in the area.

Calling it his "dream project," Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa thanked the CM for the announcement. “The new airport in Hosur is a monumental step forward for the region. It will enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, and providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru. With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” the Minister said in a press release.