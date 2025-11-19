Tamil Nadu: Class 12 student dies after stalker fatally attacks her in broad daylight

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



A Class 12 student was fatally stabbed in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district after she refused a young man’s demand to enter into a relationship with him. The incident took place at Cherankottai on Wednesday, November 19.

According to the Jetty police, the accused has been identified as 21-year-old Muniraj. He had reportedly been stalking Shalini, a Class 12 student of a government school, for the past four years. Despite Shalini repeatedly rejecting him, he continued to pressure her to accept his proposal. She had informed her father about the harassment, and he had reportedly warned Muniraj to stay away from his daughter.

On Wednesday morning, while Shalini was on her way to school, Muniraj allegedly waylaid her and again demanded that she enter into a relationship with him. When she refused, he stabbed her, killing her on the spot.

Upon receiving information, the Rameshwaram Jetty police arrived at the scene and sent the body to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Muniraj has been arrested under murder provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said that charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act may be added after verifying the victim’s age.