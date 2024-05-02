Tamil Nadu: Caste clash on Salem-Bengaluru highway after Dalits tried to enter temple

A caste clash broke out on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday, May 2 after Dalits tried to enter a temple during a temple festival in Deevattipatti village in Salem district. According to initial reports, people belonging to the Arunthathiyar community (classified as Scheduled Caste) tried to enter a temple during an ongoing puja when dominant communities, including people from the Naiker, Udayar, and Gounder castes, denied them entry. An argument ensued, following which a clash broke out.

People allegedly set fire to shops and vehicles on the national highway, and pelted stones at each other and at the police who were trying to diffuse the situation, the police said. The police resorted to lathi charge and arrested 20 people.

Visuals of Fire and Rescue services dousing the fire in a jewellery shop and people pelting stones at each other and arguing have surfaced on social media platforms.