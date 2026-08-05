Tamil Nadu Budget: TVK govt extends breakfast scheme up to Class 8

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The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, August 5, announced the extension of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast scheme from Class 6 to Class 8 students. The announcement was made in the Assembly by state finance minister Dr N Marie Wilson as part of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) maiden budget for 2026-2027.

The scheme intends to benefit 15.14 lakh students enrolled across 15,414 schools in the state at a total cost of Rs 710 crore.

The scheme was first introduced under the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in May 2022 on a pilot basis under the banner of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme. In March 2023, then Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan announced that the scheme would be extended to all 30,122 government primary schools across the state at a budget of Rs 500 crore for the year to serve students studying between Classes 1 and 5.

The TVK government has extended the scheme for government school students studying up to Class 8. The expanded rollout is scheduled for September 17, the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy.

After assuming power in May 2026, the TVK government renamed the scheme in July 2026 after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kamaraj, considered an ideological leader of the party.

Before 2022, Tamil Nadu had a mid-day meal programme where lunch was provided for students of all government schools since 1956. However, unlike the mid-day meals, the breakfast scheme meals are cooked in centralised kitchens. With both breakfast and mid-day meals being provided, government school students are assured at least two meals a day.