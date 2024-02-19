Tamil Nadu budget: North Chennai allocated Rs 1,000 crore development package

The Tamil Nadu government announced the allocation of Rs 1,000 crores for the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (North Chennai Development Scheme), during the annual budget session on Monday, February 19. Of the total amount allocated, a sweeping portion has been dedicated for the development of sanitation infrastructure of North Chennai. The scheme, Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, was launched in 2023 to ensure equitable development of the city by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

By stating that the existing sewage treatment systems and the sewage disposal machines of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) are insufficient to meet the growing needs of the population in North Chennai, Rs 946 crores have been allocated for developing this infrastructure.

The government has also announced that a super-speciality block will be constructed at Egmore Children’s Hospital at the cost of Rs 53 crores, two new blocks will be built in Government RSRM hospital in Royapuram at the cost of Rs 96 crores and three new floors will be added to the Government Peripheral Hospital located in Periyar Nagar at the cost of Rs 55 crore.