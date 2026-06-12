TN: Brother, mother held for murder of teen over relationship in Thoothukudi

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A 20-year-old man and his mother were arrested on Wednesday, June 10 for the murder of his 18-year-old sister at their residence in Thoothukudi district. They had allegedly objected to her relationship with a man she had met on Instagram.

The victim, identified as S Abi Selvi from South Mayilodai village near Kayathar, was found dead at her home on Tuesday, June 9. The death was initially reported by her family as a suicide, and Kayathar police registered a case before sending her body to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

However, the post-mortem findings raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The examinations revealed injuries on her body, after which the police launched a detailed investigation into the case.

According to the police, Abi Selvi had been in a relationship for around three years with Hari Prasad, a resident of Salem district, whom she had met through Instagram. Her family had learned about the relationship nearly two years ago and had opposed it since then.

Abi Selvi continued to remain in contact with Hari Prasad despite objections from her family, media reports said. During the course of the investigation, police found that a quarrel had broken out at home over the relationship shortly before her death.

During questioning, Sivagnanam admitted that he had confronted Abi Selvi over her communication with the man and had assaulted her during the argument, police said. He was then strangled to death using a shawl.

Investigation further revealed that Esther Pauline assisted her son and helped to make the death seem like a case of suicide.

Based on the findings of the investigation, police arrested Sivagnanam and Esther Pauline on June 10. Further investigation is underway.

Thoothukudi police have dismissed claims circulating on social media that the incident was an honour killing.

In a statement issued on June 11, police said the investigation had not uncovered any evidence to suggest that the murder was caste-based, and urged the public not to share unverified information about the case.