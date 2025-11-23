Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, IMD issues alerts for 16 districts

Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, November 23, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for 16 districts as a fresh low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea strengthens. The system is likely to intensify and bring widespread showers across the southern and Delta regions, as well as parts of central and northern Tamil Nadu.

According to the IMD, districts including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Madurai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and the central districts, such as Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore, have also been placed under alert. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Puducherry and Karaikal as well.

Southern Tamil Nadu witnessed intense showers from Friday afternoon, which continued well into the night. The Thamirabarani river catchment areas in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi experienced particularly heavy rainfall, while Thoothukudi also recorded significant showers. In Tiruchendur, heavy rain caused waterlogging inside the temple complex, and the accumulated water drained into the sea near the Murugan Temple. This resulted in soil erosion along the adjoining shoreline.

Thoothukudi District Collector Ilam Bhagavath urged residents living along the Thamirabarani riverbanks to avoid moving towards low-lying areas and remain cautious. Several parts of Tenkasi, including the Sankarankoil region, received steady rainfall. The Delta region also remained drenched, with Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Thiruvideimaruthur, Orathanadu, Pattukkottai, Peravurani and Adirampattinam witnessing widespread showers. Heavy rain continued for the second consecutive day in Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi and Nannilam.

In the Cuddalore district, thunderstorms and lightning accompanied the rain in Chidambaram and nearby areas, bringing down temperatures noticeably. Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Sikkal, Puthur and Velankanni also recorded heavy showers. Strong winds and rain lashed Mayiladuthurai, Manalmedu, Kuttalam, Tharangambadi, Porayar, Thirukadayur and Thiruvavaduthurai, while Sirkazhi and surrounding regions, including Thirumullaivasal, Kuzhiyar, Pazhayar, and Edamanal, witnessed intense rainfall. Interior and western districts also experienced wet conditions. Dharmapuri's Nallampalli, Elakkampatti and Othappatti received heavy rain that provided relief from heat, while Ariyalur, Sendurai and Anganur saw moderate showers for the second straight day.

Strong winds accompanied rainfall in Perambalur, Veppanthattai, Alathur, Kunnam and Veppur. Tourists in Kodaikanal faced discomfort due to persistent rain. In the Karur district, Veerarakkiyam, Puliyur, Manavasi, Mayanur, Krishnarayapuram and Panchapatti continued to receive heavy rainfall. Thiruchengode in Namakkal witnessed moderate showers. Parts of the Salem district, such as Attur, Kengavalli, Thalaivasal, Demmampatti and Bathanayakkanpalayam, received heavy rainfall.

The foothill regions of Coimbatore, including Thadagam, Kanuvai and Somaiyanur, experienced mild showers, while a quick spell in Tiruppur brought relief from the heat. Ranipet, Arakkonam, Walajapet, Melvisharam, Timiri and Sholingur also recorded heavy showers. With widespread rain forecast for Sunday, authorities have urged residents in vulnerable and low-lying regions to stay alert and take necessary precautions.