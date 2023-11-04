Tamil Nadu: BJP’s Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping, abusing students on govt bus

Actor and Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) functionary Ranjana Nachiyar was arrested by the Mangadu police on Saturday, November 4, for slapping and abusing school and college going students who were foot boarding on a government bus in Kundrathur, Kancheepuram. The BJP functionary verbally abused the bus conductor as well and has been booked for not allowing government officials from performing their duties, slapping and abusing students.

Ranjana, who played supporting roles in Irumbu Thirai, Natpe Thunai and Annathey among other films, stopped the government bus on Friday, November 3. Videos of the bus, with youngsters and students footboarding dangerously in large numbers and the politician asking them to deboard forcefully have surfaced on social media platforms. What started as Ranjana trying to ask accountability from the bus driver, soon descended into her pulling our students from the bus. When some students refused to deboard, the actor forcefully pulled them out and slapped them. Ranjana also verbally abused the conductor of the bus.