Tamil Nadu BJP releases 'report card' on DMK govt, alleges governance failures

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a sharply critical "people's verdict report card" on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging failures in governance, corruption, and unfulfilled electoral promises during its 2021-2026 tenure.

The report, presented by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, assesses the performance of the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin across key sectors, including cost of living, employment, law and order, education, healthcare, agriculture, and women's safety.

According to the BJP, the DMK had made 505 electoral promises ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections but has fully or substantially implemented only a limited number of them. The party disputed the state government’s claim of near-total fulfilment, alleging that several promises remain either partially implemented or yet to be addressed.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had said in September 2025 that 364 had been fulfilled and that 37 were blocked because of non-cooperation by the union government. Karur MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi had, in February 2026, said that over 400 promises had been fulfilled.

The report accused the state government of failing to effectively control rising prices, create adequate employment opportunities for youth, and strengthen public safety mechanisms. It also alleged deterioration in law and order and claimed that economic management has discouraged investment and affected growth prospects.

The BJP further raised concerns over the condition of public infrastructure in the education and healthcare sectors, alleging gaps in service delivery and infrastructure development.

On the issue of corruption, the BJP alleged systemic irregularities and referred to earlier remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has criticised what he termed "dynastic politics" in Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also previously alleged a "20 per cent corruption premium" in the state, a charge that the DMK has consistently denied.

The BJP also criticised the DMK's alliance with the Congress, referring to past political controversies and governance-related issues.

TVK’s VIjay had also criticised the inconsistencies in claims made by DMK regarding poll promises in his speech in Salem in February after the government had announced consolidated payments under the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

However, the ruling DMK has repeatedly rejected such allegations and maintained that its "Dravidian Model" of governance prioritises social justice, welfare expansion, and inclusive growth.

The release of the report comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. BJP leaders said the document reflects feedback gathered through statewide outreach programmes and interactions with the public.

Responding earlier to similar criticism, DMK leaders have defended their government's performance, citing welfare initiatives, infrastructure development, and fiscal management as indicators of progress.