Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai steps down as in-charge of six constituencies

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Tuesday, February 3, said he has stepped down as the party’s in-charge of six Assembly constituencies, citing his father’s ill health.

Annamalai had been appointed in-charge of Singanallur, Madurai South, Virugambakkam, Karaikudi, Srivaikuntam and Padmanabhapuram constituencies ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, the IPS officer-turned-politician said he had requested state BJP president Nainar Nagendran to reassign the constituencies currently under his charge, as he is unable to travel frequently due to his father’s condition.

“My first duty is to take care of him. The party will consider my request and reallocate functionaries to take care of these constituencies,” he said.

However, Annamalai said he would continue campaigning for the BJP and its alliance partners, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

“I am ready to work for our candidates and for the alliance leaders as well. The party will decide at the right time whether I will contest or not,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu BJP had in January appointed seven leaders as in-charges to oversee election-related work in specific Assembly constituencies.

Responding to questions on whether he was focusing on Coimbatore, where he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai said the party’s priority was ensuring victories for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rather than individual ambitions.

He also pointed out that BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan represents Coimbatore South and should contest again if allotted the seat. “There is no individual ambition here. Our vision is clear. The Chief Minister candidate is clear, and the instructions from the national leaders are also clear,” he said.

In October 2025, Annamalai had spoken about his position within the party, saying politics was voluntary and that he would continue only as long as he wanted.

“I joined the BJP with the confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will bring pure politics to the state. Otherwise, there was no reason for me to quit my job and become a party worker,” he had said.

He had also dismissed speculation about floating a new party, stating that he was a first generation politician from an agricultural family without any political backing.

“How can I start a new party? I know my limits,” he had said.