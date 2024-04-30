Tamil Nadu: BJP functionary tries to petition CM Stalin with ganja, arrested

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was arrested on Monday, April 29 at the Madurai airport for attempting to submit a petition to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with a packet of ganja. According to reports, BJP state executive council member S Sankar Pandi was trying to highlight the issue of drug menace in the state.

In his petition, Sankar Pandi alleged that ganja is easily accessible in the state and that he wanted to highlight the rise in drug peddling and the number of drug-related crimes in Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin arrived at the Madurai airport around 9 am on Monday. The CM was on his way to Kodaikanal with family members when the incident happened at Madurai airport, where over 200 police personnel were present. Since the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections remains in effect, workers and ministers are not permitted to meet or welcome a CM while they are on a personal vacation.