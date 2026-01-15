Tamil Nadu: Avaniyapuram sets the stage for Madurai’s jallikattu season

Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull-taming contest, the annual Jallikkattu, held as part of the Pongal festival, began in Madurai on Thursday, January 15.

The first event, the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, was held on Thursday with nearly 550 participants . The second and third events would be held at Alanganallur and Palamedu in Madurai.

State Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthi inaugurated the event, attended by Madurai District Collector Pravin Kumar and other senior officials.

Jallikattu involves competitors attempting to tame specially prepared bulls with the best performer being the competitor who manages to tame the most number of bulls. The best-performing bull will also be selected.

In a major attraction ahead of the event, the prizes for this year’s competition have been showcased on a dedicated stage. A brand-new car will be awarded to the bull-tamer who secures first place, while a tractor will be presented to the owner of the best-performing bull.

Prior to the contest, Madurai Municipal Police Commissioner Loganathan said that the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu would be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the operational protocols framed by the Tamil Nadu government.

Around 1000 bulls and 550 tamers had registered for the event, according to officials.

Surveillance, barricading, and deployment of security personnel have been intensified in and around the arena in preparation for the events this year.

A 15-bed first-aid and treatment centre equipped with essential medical facilities has been set up at the Avaniyapuram Government Middle School to tackle medical emergencies that may arise.

A team of 100 doctors and 12 ambulances are on standby to provide immediate medical assistance to participants and spectators.

In the run up to the events, the bulls were also subjected to medical inspections. The Animal Husbandry Department has deployed 15 teams with 61 doctors for such inspections.

Bulls are being checked for height, age, fitness certification, infectious diseases, horn condition, and overall physical fitness.