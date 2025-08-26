Tamil Nadu: Annamalai slams DMK over 'attack' on Tiruvarur resident

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday accused the DMK of encouraging "goondagiri", after its councillor and his associates allegedly attacked a resident in Tiruvarur.

The BJP leader, who shared a video of the incident on the social media platform X, claimed that the attack was carried out by DMK ward councillor Purushothaman and his group.

According to Annamalai, the councillor and his men assaulted a resident for objecting to the placement of a party banner in front of his house. "Goondagiri of DMK in full public display," he said.

"DMK Tiruvarur ward councillor Purushothaman and his gang attacked a person for objecting to the placement of a banner in front of his residence. From ministers to councillors, goondaism is DMK's political culture. Your party that thrives on thuggery and violence cannot hide behind staged apologies, Thiru @mkstalin," Annamalai wrote in his post.

The BJP leader's remarks come against the backdrop of repeated clashes between the DMK and BJP in the state over issues ranging from law and order to corruption.

Annamalai has consistently targeted the DMK over what he describes as its patronage of rowdy elements, often citing incidents of violence involving local-level functionaries.

In this case, the video shared online showed the councillor's men confronting the resident before physically attacking him.

The footage quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from opposition supporters who accused the DMK of silencing ordinary citizens.

While the DMK is yet to issue an official response to the allegations, party functionaries in Tiruvarur maintained that the matter was being exaggerated for political mileage. They hinted that disciplinary action could be initiated if any wrongdoing by the councillor was established.

The BJP has demanded strict action against the councillor and his associates.

Party workers in Tiruvarur also staged a brief demonstration, calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene and ensure accountability within his party.

