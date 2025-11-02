Tamil Nadu all-party meeting opposes SIR, decides to approach SC

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



In Tamil Nadu, an all-party meeting on November 2 by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin resolved to approach the Supreme Court of India against the Election Commission’s controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The all-party meeting accused the Election Commission of India of acting as a “puppet” of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and expressed concern over the outcome of the SIR exercise in Bihar.

“SIR was conducted in Bihar with the aim of targeting and eliminating minority and anti-BJP voters. Eligible voters were removed and ineligible voters included in the electoral rolls. The Election Commission of India has not given answers to the people or to the Supreme Court,” read the resolution.

Nearly 50 parties attended the meeting, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union of Muslim League, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi.

The DMK had invited nearly 60 parties, barring the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the BJP. Parties such as the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Pattali Makkal Katchi also stayed away from the event.

The all-party meeting termed the SIR in Tamil Nadu as unacceptable. “While the case against conducting SIR in Bihar is still pending in the Supreme Court and the court is yet to give its final order, SIR being conducted in Tamil Nadu a few months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections is unacceptable.”

Describing the Election Commission’s move to conduct SIR as unlawful, the resolution stated that the revision should be carried out only after issuing a notification in the gazette as per Section 169 of the Representation of the People Act, and not unilaterally by the Commission.

The meeting also raised several concerns regarding the Election Commission’s announcement about accepting Aadhaar as a verification document. “There is no clarity on how Aadhaar will be used for verification. It is also mentioned that no documents are to be collected from electors during the enumeration phase, which has caused confusion in the minds of the people. There is neither transparency nor integrity in the voter verification process by the Election Commission,” the resolution stated.

Speaking at the meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said that the Election Commission, along with the BJP, is trying to include fake voters in the electoral rolls, similar to what happened in Maharashtra and Karnataka. “If the Election Commission officials ask me for proof of citizenship, I will not be able to produce it, leave alone the common man,” he added.

Similarly, VCK chief and Member of Parliament Thirumavalavan said that one has to understand that the SIR is not just an assault on voters’ rights but also an exercise to ascertain the citizenship of people. “The Election Commission is indirectly being used to create the National Registry of Citizens and implement Citizenship laws. We need to take strong steps to fight it,” he said.

The all-party meeting also noted that the Election Commission’s schedule to conduct enumeration from November 4 to December 4 coincides with the peak of the northeast monsoon, making it difficult for people in rural Tamil Nadu to fill and submit enumeration forms. “This could lead to the deletion of genuine voters from the rolls,” the resolution said.