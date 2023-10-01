Tamil Nadu: 9 killed, many injured as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris

Nine persons were killed and several injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge near Barliyar, Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, September 30. The bus carrying 54 tourists, natives of Kadayam from Tenkasi, visited Ooty hill station for weekend vacation. They were on their way back home when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge in Marappalam near Coonoor in the Nilgiris at 5.15 pm. The rescue operation is underway.

The state government has set up a toll-free number to provide information on the status of passengers involved in the mishap. Family members can dial 1077 and 0423 2450034 for more information.

Only seven victims have been identified so far. They are Muppudathi (67), Murugesan (65), Elango (64), Devikala (42), Kowsalya (29), Nitin (15), and Pandithai. The rescued tourists were shifted to Coonoor government hospital for first aid. As per reports, six women, two men, and one teenager died in the accident. While 42 persons are being treated in Coonoor Hospital, critically injured patients was shifted to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital and Ooty Government Medical College.