Tamil Nadu: 50 dogs poisoned by man in Tiruvallur district, police launch probe

Around 50 street dogs have been poisoned and killed in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, since the first week of September 2024. Residents who accessed CCTV footage have spotted an unidentified man serving food, allegedly poisoned, to the street dogs from ASP Nagar, JR Nagar, Senthil Nagar, and other adjoining areas. The dogs that were spotted eating the food in the CCTV footage were found dead. A complaint has been registered with the Tiruvallur B1 Town police who are investigating the matter.

Karthikeyan, a resident of ASP Nagar, said, “In the first week of September, I noticed that a couple of our street dogs were missing. But I didn’t suspect anything. On September 21, my own dog, an indie, was among those who seem to have eaten poisoned food that was served to them at night. After eating that food, most of the dogs, including mine, died.”

He added, “I rushed two dogs to a private veterinary hospital on September 22, in Perambur, Chennai, where the doctor confirmed that they were poisoned. One of the dogs died but I managed to save the other.”

After the incident, Karthikeyan, along with his neighbours, accessed CCTV footage from September 21 that showed a man serving food to the street dogs. He said that the dogs that consumed the food were all found dead.