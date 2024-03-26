Tamil Nadu: 3 pilgrims die while climbing Velliangiri Hills

Three men have died in the last 24 hours attempting to climb the Velliangiri hill range in Coimbatore. The men, identified as Subbarao (68), Thiyagaraj (35) and Pandian (46), passed away due to sudden sickness while climbing the seven-hills that make up the Velliangiri range. The hill range is known for its famed Thenkailayam temple and attracts lakhs of devotees.

The pilgrimage path across the seven hills to the temple is allowed only for boys and men above 10 years of age and below 60. When Subbarao, who was from Hyderabad, was climbing the fourth hill he took ill and passed away on the spot on March 25. Similarly Thiyahraja from Salem also fell sick at the first hill and died on the same day. The third death occurred early in the morning on March 26. Pandian collapsed at the second hill and when forest officials reached the spot, he was found dead. All three men’s bodies have been taken to the government hospital in Coimbatore.

As the hills are a protected area, the Forest Department allows pilgrims to climb to the temple only between February and May each year. Reports say the number of pilgrims have been increasing yearly leading to a rise in incidents of breathlessness, sudden heart ailments and other illnesses. Earlier in February, two others died in a similar manner while trekking the hills. Devotees die on the hills every year from mountain sickness. In 2023, eight people died while climbing the Velliangiri hill range.