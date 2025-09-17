Tamil Nadu: 25 illegal homestays in Nilgiris sealed

At least 25 illegal homestays in the Nilgiris have been sealed by the district administration on Tuesday, September 16, for operating without a valid license. The district administration has launched a crackdown on illegal homestays in the eco-sensitive region following a High Court directive.

Speaking about the government action, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru was quoted as saying by The Hindu, “It’s a continuous process, and now, I think the resort owners are planning to approach the court, as we were only directed to seal the properties, and no further instructions were issued,” she said.

The administration said that it was taking stock of other homestays operating illegally and that it would be a continuing process.

Earlier in April, the Madras High Court directed the district administrations of the Nilgiris and Dindugul to form a three member committee headed by the District Revenue Officer in order to check unlicensed properties operating in tourism spots like Ooty and Kodaikanal.

This came after advocate TV Suresh Kumar and amici curiae T Mohan, Chevanan Mohan, Rahul Balaji and M Santhanaraman informed the court regarding homestays fleecing customers by overcharging.

Subsequently, on July 25, in compliance with the High Court order, a special committee comprising District Revenue Officer, Municipal Commissioner, District Tourism Officer, and Local Body Officials was formed to identify and take action against the illegal cottages, homestays and lodges in Nilgiris.

The Nilgiris District authorities have also asked the public to inform about the illegal establishments to the Collectorate by calling or messaging via WhatsApp to the Helpline number 94427 72709.