Tamil Nadu: 12 feared dead in fires at two Sivakasi fireworks factories

At least twelve people are feared dead and two others have been severely injured after fires broke out in two fireworks factories in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, October 17. According to reports, the fire at one of the factories – Kanishkar Fireworks, located in Rangampalayam in Virudhunagar, broke out after employees at the shop (which adjoins the factory) allegedly showed a demo of their firecrackers to customers. Meanwhile, at another factory located in Keechanayakanpatti village near Sivakasi, a fire reportedly broke out when chemicals for fireworks were being manufactured, killing one and injuring several others.

At Kanishkar fireworks, the crackers reportedly sparked a fire, which spread to the factory where 13 employees were working. Firefighters who rushed to the spot have declared 11 workers dead – one man and ten women. Two other female workers have been rushed to the Sivakasi government hospital. Firefighters reportedly took more than an hour to douse the fire, reports said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased workers from the Kanishkar fireworks factory and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those who have sustained severe injuries.