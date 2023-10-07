Tamil moto vlogger TTF Vasan’s driving licence barred for 10 years

After a rash stunt on the road sent biker-vlogger TTF Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan (23) to the hospital and later to police custody, the Tamil Nadu government has now barred him from driving for 10 years. In a proceeding order dated October 7, the Office of the Licensing Authority cum Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Kancheepuram Transport Department disqualified his driving licence for 10 years from October 6, 2023, to October 5, 2033.

In the order, the RTO noted that there were eight cases booked against Vasan by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police for offences such as rash driving, using defective number plates, and riding without helmets. He was also booked under different sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for various traffic violations in the past in the Nilgiris and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, and one case was booked against him in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter to the RTO office, the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police noted that TTF Vasan was a “habitual offender.” Based on the statements and references received by the Regional Transport Officer in Kancheepuram, TTF Vasan’s driving licence was cancelled for 10 years. The RTO asked TTF Vasan to appeal before the Appealing Authority or Joint Transport Commissioner in Chennai within 30 days if he wanted to get his licence back.

It is to be noted that Vasan is under police custody after he met with an accident due to rash driving while he was on the way to Maharashtra. He was arrested by Baluchetty Chatram police in Kancheepuram on September 19 and was booked for rash driving and attempted culpable homicide.

In the bail plea hearing on October 5, the Madras High Court refused to grant him bail and stated that it should "serve as a lesson" to Vasan and others who try to copy him. Justice CV Karthikeyan also made oral remarks stating that Vasan's YouTube channel should be shut down and his bike should be charred down. It was the third time his bail petition was dismissed in the case. He had approached the High Court after being denied bail twice by the Kancheepuram district court on September 21 and 26.