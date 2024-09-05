Tamil actors’ union proposes 5-year ban on sexual offenders in film industry

The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) or the ‘Nadigar Sangam’, the union representing film, television, and stage actors in Tamil Nadu, has passed a resolution to impose a five-year ban from the Tamil film industry on individuals found guilty of sexual offences. This decision was made following a meeting of its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) on Wednesday, September 4.

The resolution also said that the GSICC would provide all legal help to the victims of sexual harassment in the Tamil film industry.

According to the resolution, a warning would initially be issued to the alleged preparators after which action will follow. The Committee said the victims can register their complaints with the actors' body through a dedicated phone number that has already been established while a new email ID has also been created for the purpose.

The Nadigar Sangam also said that it would provide full support to those who want to lodge complaints against contents in YouTube channels. In its statement, the actors' body advised the victims to first approach the Committee before speaking to the media directly about their complaints.

After the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, was made public, several complaints have been filed against prominent figures in the industry. Among those facing accusations are popular actors Mukesh, who is also a CPI(M) MLA, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Baburaj, as well as directors Ranjith and VK Prakash. Kerala Police have registered FIRs against them, and the cases are now under investigation.

Similar allegations had also surfaced in Tamil Nadu, prompting some Tamil actors to come forward with their own experiences. Days later, Popular Tamil actor and General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, Vishal, had assured the celebrities of the Tamil film industry that Nadigar Sangam will set up a committee similar to the Hema Committee. Vishal while speaking to the media said that any woman who has faced sexual abuse can approach the Committee which will ensure that justice is delivered.