Tamil actor Robo Shankar passes away at 46

Tamil actor Robo Shankar, known for witty one-liners and showstealing performances alongside stars like Dhanush and Vijay, passed away on September 18, Thursday, in Chennai at the age of 46.

Shankar had been admitted to the Gem hospital, a private facility in the city, after reportedly fainting while on set for a movie shoot. He was admitted in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was admitted to the critical care unit with intensive medical management. “Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary team, his condition deteriorated rapidly,” said the hospital, in its statement.

A Madurai native, Shankar is best known for his role as “Sanikalamai” in the Dhanush starrer Maari and its sequel as well as roles in films like, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum and Velainu vandhutta velaikaran.

He was also popular for his work in TV shows like Kings of Comedy Juniors, Kanni Theevu and Sembaruthi. His last appearance on the silver screen was in Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu' written and directed by debutant Naveedh S Fareedh.

Shankar started his career as a mimicry artist and standup comedian, and earned the moniker ‘Robo’ for his robot-style dance moves. After movie appearances in the 2000s, the actor’s big break came in Star Vijay’s popular reality stand-up comedy show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

Reacting to his passing, veteran actor and Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan wrote, “Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours.”

Chief minister MK Stalin also expressed his condolences, writing, "Starting from stage performances, he expanded his journey into television and cinema, entertaining the people of Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family members and the film fraternity mourning his loss.”