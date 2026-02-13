‘Take cash offered by DMK and vote them out’: Vijay at TVK rally in Salem

“Those who dream of getting votes by paying voters will not see their dreams fulfilled after Vijay comes to power,” declared Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, criticising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government’s move to release three months’ worth of welfare funds for women in one go. He was speaking at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally held in Salem on Friday, February 13.

In the morning of February 13, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that funds under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme for the next three months, along with a summer relief component, were credited together in the beneficiaries’ accounts in February. Around 1.31 crore women in the state will receive Rs 5,000 each in February. Stalin said the move was in an effort to overcome the attempts to halt the monthly transfers ahead of Assembly elections citing the model code of conduct.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s announcement, Vijay said, “They bring cash by the truckload. Take the money happily. It is your own money. After taking it, blow the whistle in their ears to dismiss them.”

Vijay also urged the youth to pledge that they would not take money for votes. He also said that a “political bombshell” that he had delivered at the Vikarvandi conference of the party was now blowing up political party coalitions in the state.

“I demanded partnership in power and in government. For them, a coalition is only to win elections. Power is only for them. [They say] we will win together, but the wealth that comes will be for us alone,” he said, targeting the DMK. He was referring to the unsuccessful talks between the Congress and the DMK over power-sharing ahead of elections.

CM Stalin on Wednesday, February 11, had said that a power sharing model would not work in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay also criticised the government for the postponement of the TN Public Service Commission exam after a technical fault in its conduct.